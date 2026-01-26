Kata’ib Hezbollah voices support for Iran

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday night, the movement called on those willing to confront the "front of disbelief and hypocrisy" to prepare for a "comprehensive war" in support of Iran.

It described the Islamic Republic as a fortress and source of pride for the Muslim Ummah, which has stood with the oppressed for more than four decades, regardless of sect, color, or race.

According to Press TV, the statement described current threats to Iran as an attempt by "forces of misguidance," including Zionists and tyrants, to subjugate or destroy the country and undermine moral values globally.

The group called on all of the Resistance fighters to ready themselves for full support of Iran.

The statement warned Iran’s enemies that any war against the country would not be easy, and they would taste all types of sudden death and would be erased from the West Asia region.

The Iraqi Hezbollah movement asserted that "nothing of you will remain in our region."

The Iraqi Hezbollah movement added that the path to salvation lies in fighting for victory or martyrdom, potentially including martyrdom operations in defense of Islam.

The statement was issued amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to use military force against Iran.

MNA