Baghaei reacts to US magazine's lie about death toll in riots

Esmaeil Baghaei, took to X to respond to the big lie about the death toll in the recent war of terrorism on Iran, saying that "A Hitler-style BIG LIE: isn't this the number they planned to kill in the streets of Iran?!" The spokesman was responding to a death toll by US magazine The Time, which claimed the death toll was 30,000.

He said that the the enemies failed in their war of terrorism in the country.

"They failed, though, and now they're trying to FAKE it in the media. Truly vicious!" he concluded.

