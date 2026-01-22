Terrorist war followed US, Zionist's failure in 12-day war

Ghalibab and his Turkish counterpart Numan Kurtulmus held a call on Thursday where they discussed parliamentary ties and stressed strengthening ties in different fields.

The Iranian speaker thanked the Turkish president's stance on coupthe recent riots in Iran, saying what happened during the 2 or 3 days of war of terrorism on Iran were much like the ISIL terrorism, even with more severity.

He called the foreign-backed riots a “pseudo coup d’état”, “terror attack”, which targeted the civilian Iranians as well as the security forces.

Ghalibaf further stressed that all Iranian cities are calm now and security has been restored to them by the security forces. He further stressed that the Zionist regime seeks to weaken Muslim nations and partition them.

The Turkish speaker, for his part, offered condolences to the Iranians on the loss of life during those terrorist acts, stressing that "Iran's security is Turkey's security."

Kurtulmus confirmed Ghalibaf's warning on Israeli regime's danger, saying that the regime seeks to divide Muslim nations as its policy.

He pointed to the Leader of Islamic Revolution's earlier remarks, saying that "God willing, Iranian nation and government will live a peaceful life with the measures being taken."

MNA/6728486