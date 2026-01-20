Iran slams Argentina’s move against IRGC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned Argentina’s recent decision to accuse a section of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), calling it unjustified and harmful to national security.

Issuing a statement, the Foreign Ministry denounced Argentina’s actions as illegal and driven by external pressures, particularly from the Zionist regime, after Argentina’s government designated the IRGC’s Quds Force and 13 individuals as terrorists on Saturday.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that this decision not only jeopardizes bilateral relations but also sets a troubling precedent in international diplomacy, with legal ramifications for Argentina.

“The decision by the Argentine government, which is contrary to custom and international law, and which was taken under the influence of the inducements and pressures of the genocidal and occupying Zionist regime, not only seriously damages the bilateral relations between Argentina and Iran, but also sets a dangerous precedent in interstate relations, the legal and political consequences of which will rest with the Argentine government,” the statement said, according to Press TV.

The Foreign Ministry further criticized the persistent allegations surrounding the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Jewish Center (AMIA), attributing the failure to resolve the case to political motivations and corruption within the Argentine judicial system. It contended that these actions are aimed at distorting the facts and obscuring the true perpetrators of the incident.

Back in July 1994, the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish center in Buenos Aires was targeted by a bomb attack, in which 85 people were reportedly killed and some 300 others wounded.

The bombing remains unclaimed and unresolved, though Israel has consistently blamed Iran for the attack. Tehran has repeatedly rejected the allegation over the past three decades.

Argentina has cultivated strong ties with Israel under President Javier Milei, who has emerged as a fervent supporter of the regime.

Milei has backed the Israeli regime's continued genocidal actions against Gaza, in contrast to most other Latin American leaders who have either cut ties with the regime or withdrawn their envoys from Tel Aviv.

Milei also recently declared that Argentina would join the few countries that have relocated their embassy in the Israeli-occupied territories from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds.

In its statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the legitimacy of the IRGC, asserting that it operates in defense of Iran’s sovereignty and national security.

“The glorious Islamic Revolution Guard Corps of Iran is a sovereign institution that stems from the spirit of the Iranian nation, which derives its legitimacy from the constitution and the will of the Iranian people, and will, along with other armed forces, fulfill the duty of safeguarding the independence, territorial integrity, and national security of the country with authority and dignity,” the statement said.

It condemned the US and Israeli campaign to undermine the IRGC, stating that such efforts will not deter Iran’s resolve to protect its interests.

MNA