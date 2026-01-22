Iran warns US, Israel not to make blunder again: IRGC chief

He made the remarks on Thursday on the occasion of the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), when he emphasized, “We warn criminal enemies, especially the United States and Israeli regime not to make any mistake and learn lessons from bitter experiences they went through from powerful IRGC forces during 12-day war.”

Stressing that the IRGC is more prepared than ever to carry out the commands of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he vowed, “…under the grace and mercy of God, together with other faithful and devoted (armed forces of Iran), we will make the homeland’s power and security stronger than before against the storm of American-Zionist hostility and hatred.”

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13, 2025, and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22, 2025.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

