Iran doesn’t care much about Trump’s rhetoric: Gen. Shekarchi

Speaking in the closing ceremony of the International Poetry Congress of 11,000 martyrs in Tehran on Tuesday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, Deputy for Cultural and Soft Warfare at Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and the senior spokesperson for the armed forces,emphasized that the country’s powerful armed forces do not pay attention to the recent threats of US president leveled against Iran.

Stressing the decisive response of Iran to any aggression, he stated that Trump knows if he attacks the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, not only Iran will cut off his [Trump]'s hand, but also the powerful armed forces of the country will set the world on fire and will leave them no safe area.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Shekarchi pointed to the role of businesspersons and traders in confronting the enemy, stating, “However, enemies are waging psychological operations and cognitive war against Iran. They [enemies] know that if any corner of the Islamic Iran’s land is attacked, we will cut off their hands and legs before they can spread the invasion, so that the brave Iranian armed forces have proved this issue during 12-day war."

He expressed his thanks to the resistance of Iranian businesspersons against enemy, stressing that not only traders did not side the enemy, but also gave a heavy blow to the Zionist and Israeli aggression.

General Shekarchi then pointed to the US repeated failures, highlighting that the United States has not been successful since the first day of its hostility against the Iranian nation and has always failed.

MA/6726155