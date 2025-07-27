Iran, Afghanistan discuss mutual ties, regional issues, Gaza

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Taliban's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed the most important bilateral and regional issues.

Iran's top diplomat stressed the need to hold a ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to weigh plans for resolving the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Araghchi also highlighted Iran’s efforts to pave the way for the gradual deportation of Afghan refugees in a respectful manner by observing their rights.

For his part, Muttaqi pointed to the critical situation in Gaza, calling on Islamic states to respond to the crisis more responsibly.

The Afghan official also emphasized the need for an immediate end to the miseries of Palestinians and to the genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip.

He further expressed concern about the process of return of Afghan nationals to their country, urging that their dignity should be respected.

MNA/TSN