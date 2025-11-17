  1. Politics
Araghchi and Afghan Taliban FM Muttaqi discuss ties by phone

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi held a telephone conversation on Monday to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations.

According to Mehr News Agency, Araghchi and Muttaqi exchanged views on the latest state of bilateral cooperation as well as the recent trend of interactions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, for his part, referred to the need to establish peace and stability among the countries of the region, emphasizing the strengthening of consultations and advisory within the framework of joint cooperation among the countries of the region.

The Taliban Foreign Minister, for his part, welcomed the regional consultations and advisory, appreciating the diplomatic efforts made.

