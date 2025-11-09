Iran, Taliban FMs discuss regional tensions

According to a statement released by the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi and Abbas Araghchi discussed bilateral relations and the latest round of talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan held in Istanbul.

During the conversation, Iran’s foreign minister emphasized the importance of resolving disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan through negotiation and expressed Tehran’s readiness to play a constructive role in this process.

Muttaqi stated that the Afghan delegation had participated in the Istanbul talks with full authority, goodwill, and a focus on resolving issues with Pakistan through diplomacy and mutual understanding.

He added that during the third round of negotiations, the Pakistani side refused to accept any responsibility, which prevented tangible progress from being achieved.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke by phone regarding the latest status of relations between the two neighboring countries.

Araghchi stressed the significance of longstanding friendly relations between the two Muslim neighbors and reaffirmed Iran’s determination to expand cooperation across various fields.

He also expressed concern over the situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, underscoring the need for sustained dialogue between the two sides with the help of influential regional countries to reduce tensions and resolve differences. Araghchi reiterated Iran’s readiness to provide any assistance to help achieve this goal.

Pakistan’s foreign minister, for his part, briefed Araghchi on the latest situation and the outcomes of recent negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan following recent developments, highlighting the importance of preserving peace and stability in the region.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations on these matters.

MNA/