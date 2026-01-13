Over $1.8 billion goods exported from Iran's Mehran border

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Director General of Customs Office of Ilam province Sohrab Kamari emphasized that $1.899 billion worth of products were exported from Mehran Border Crossing between March 21 and December 22, 2025.

Tiles and ceramics, plastic products, various types of agricultural and horticultural products, petrochemicals and power plant equipment were of the products exported from Mehran Border Crossing to neighboring Iraq, he maintained.

About 1,861,215 tons of non-oil products were exported from Mehran Border Crossing from March 21 and December 22, 2025, he noted.

In this period, $1.899 billion worth of non-oil goods were exported from Mehran Border Crossing to Iraqi target market, showing a considerable increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the director general added.

