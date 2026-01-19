Over 3,700 injured in recent riots in Iran

The chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, in a press conference, provided details on the aftermath of recent incidents, stating that the number of casualties and extent of material damage were considerable.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an open session of the Parliament on Monday, Azizi first thanked journalists and media activists for their role in raising public awareness.

"In recent days, you witnessed that a number of people and business owners had protests. Of course, protest, criticism, and complaint are the people's right. It is even possible that besides economic issues, elites may have criticisms, and as the Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution has repeatedly emphasized, questioning is a right and answering is a duty."

Noting that the protests entered a process that led to unfortunate incidents, Azizi said, "These events led to the martyrdom of a number of Basij forces, security and military personnel, and some citizens. Of course, the question arises: why did the US and the Zionist regime carry out this adventure?"

Azizi cited the most important reason for the US and Zionist regime's adventure in recent events as their defeat in the imposed 12-day war.

He went on to say that the number of injured is unfortunately high, but the definitive casualty count is not yet finalized.

Over 2,221 vehicles and equipment belonging to the Law Enforcement Command (Faraja) and the Basij were damaged, according to Azizi.

Over 250 schools were damaged in the riots, and 300 mosques and 90 seminary schools (Hawzas) were also damaged, he added.

MNA