Iran, Russia to sign key deal on railway construction

Sadeq said on Sunday that the agreement will be signed next month, marking a major step in advancing the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The 162-kilometer strategic transport corridor is expected to facilitate freight and cargo transit between Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan.

The minister noted that she paid visits to Azerbaijan and Pakistan over the past two weeks in line with Iran’s active diplomacy to promote interactions with the neighboring countries, particularly through the key role of transportation in regional interaction.

Sadeq said her recent talks in Baku on transit guarantees, particularly in the Rasht-Astara railway project, were well beyond initial expectations.

She further noted that her recent talks in Pakistan centered on establishing a connection between Pakistan and Eurasian and Caucasian countries via Iran, and a connection between China and Iran through Pakistan and transportation of goods from China to Iran and finally to Europe via Pakistan.

The minister said that transport infrastructure plays a role in the development of regional relations, adding, “The expansion of highways and railway infrastructure can play an effective role in facilitating Iran’s relations with neighboring countries,” she emphasized.

She said restrictions and tough sanctions have failed to hinder development projects over the past year.

MNA/