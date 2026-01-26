  1. Economy
1st rail cargo headed to intl. destination from Yazd dry port

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – For the first time in Yazd province, rail loading operations of light hydrocarbon cargo headed to the Republic of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan from the provincial Pishgaman Dry Port, a railway official said.

Director General of Railway Company of Yazd province Reza Sadat Hosseini stated, "In the first phase of this railway project, 10 Russian tank wagons have been predicted to be forwarded to the Republic of Uzbekistan on a trial basis, five wagons have been delivered to the dry port site and their loading operations have started."

With the coordination made in this regard, suitable ways have been paved for loading of up to 50 and 40 wagons to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan per month, respectively, he opined.

Sadat Hosseini went on to say that five domestic tank wagons will start loading operation to Afghanistan from Pishgaman Dry Port site in the very near future.

