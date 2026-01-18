Muscat, Paris push for diplomacy on Iran nuclear file

The Foreign Ministers of Oman and France held consultations on reviving the Iran nuclear negotiations.

According to a report by Qatar's Al Jazeera, Badr Al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, and Jean-Noël Barrot, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of France, discussed in a telephone call developments related to Iran's nuclear issue and efforts to support the path of calm, inviting all parties to return to the negotiating table.

Based on this report, the two sides reviewed their views on regional relations and developments regarding Iran's nuclear dossier, as well as efforts to support the path of calm and the return of parties to the negotiating table in such a way that the steps would guarantee reaching a successful and fair solution regarding existing problems while preserving the security and stability of the region.

Prior to this, Al-Busaidi had also held telephone conversations with his Turkish and Russian counterparts regarding tensions in the region.

In his call with Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, he emphasized the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve regional issues.

Previously, the top Omani diplomat and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had discussed Iran in a phone call.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Lavrov had discussed with Al-Busaidi the escalation of tensions over Iran. The two sides emphasized the need to end any interference in the internal affairs of independent countries.

