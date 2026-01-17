SDF, HTS-led regime forces clash in south of Raqqa

The SDF pulled out of Aleppo to the east of the Euphrates after reaching and agreement with Jolani regime. However, the clashes continued.

The SDF accused the HTS-led regime of violating the agreement, saying that its forces responded to the attacks by the HTS forces with might in the east of Eupherates on Saturday.

The Damascus regime said its forces took control of Deir Hafir in the east of the Eurpherates on Saturday after the Kurdish SDF forces pulled out after an agreement.

