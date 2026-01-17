  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 17, 2026, 8:08 PM

SDF, HTS-led regime forces clash in south of Raqqa

SDF, HTS-led regime forces clash in south of Raqqa

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the forces of HTS-led regime in Damscus contiued their clashes in the east of Aleppo and the south of Raqqa on Saturday.

The SDF pulled out of Aleppo to the east of the Euphrates after reaching and agreement with Jolani regime. However, the clashes continued.

The SDF accused the HTS-led regime of violating the agreement, saying that its forces responded to the attacks by the HTS forces with might in the east of Eupherates on Saturday.

The Damascus regime said its forces took control of Deir Hafir in the east of the Eurpherates on Saturday after the Kurdish SDF forces pulled out after an agreement. 

MNA/6723504

News ID 240861

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News