US threatens to reimpose sanctions on Syria over SDF ops.

US Vice President J.D. Vance has warned self-declared president Ahmed al-Sharaa previously known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani against pursuing a military campaign targeting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), citing potential consequences, including the reimposition of Caesar sanctions.

According to Al-Mayadeen citing from a report by the Wall Street Journal that early Saturday that Vance urged al-Sharaa to resolve disputes with the SDF, emphasizing Washington’s concerns over renewed hostilities in northeastern Syria.

HTS forces issued warnings on Friday ahead of planned strikes on the town of Deir Hafer, east of Aleppo, saying it would target positions held by Kurdish-led forces and urging civilians to stay away from the area.

In a series of statements, the Syrian interim Ministry of Defense said it would strike specific locations in Deir Hafer that it claimed Kurdish forces were using as launch points for what it described as “terrorist operations” against Aleppo and its eastern countryside.

The warnings followed days of Syrian army reinforcements deployed around Deir Hafer, after HTS forces expelled the Syrian Democratic Forces from Aleppo city last week. Local Syrian sources later reported an intense wave of rocket fire targeting SDF positions in and around Deir Hafer.

According to the report, US officials warned that any continuation of the campaign against the SDF may prompt Washington to reinstate the Caesar sanctions, which had been lifted by Congress in December.

MNA