Aleppo sees renewed fighting as Kurdish forces advance

Aleppo’s Deputy Governor stated that residents of the Al-Ashrafiyeh neighborhood have been allowed to return after Kurdish forces cleared the area.

Separately, Syria’s interior ministry announced the neutralization of explosive materials intended for terrorist acts in the Sheikh Maksood neighborhood of Aleppo.

The Syrian interim government's army claimed to have monitored Kurdish forces using medium and heavy weaponry towards the Deir Hafir front in eastern Aleppo.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have denied these allegations.

SANA reported that the interim government's army announced a halt to military operations in the Sheikh Maksood neighborhood of Aleppo starting on Monday afternoon.

