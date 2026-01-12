  1. World
Aleppo sees renewed fighting as Kurdish forces advance

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Fighting continued in Aleppo on Sunday as Syrian health officials reported that a Kurdish-led offensive in the Aleppo area since Tuesday had resulted in 24 deaths and 129 injuries.

Aleppo’s Deputy Governor stated that residents of the Al-Ashrafiyeh neighborhood have been allowed to return after Kurdish forces cleared the area.

Separately, Syria’s interior ministry announced the neutralization of explosive materials intended for terrorist acts in the Sheikh Maksood neighborhood of Aleppo.

The Syrian interim government's army claimed to have monitored Kurdish forces using medium and heavy weaponry towards the Deir Hafir front in eastern Aleppo.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have denied these allegations.

SANA reported that the interim government's army announced a halt to military operations in the Sheikh Maksood neighborhood of Aleppo starting on Monday afternoon.

