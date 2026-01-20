Jolani regime gives SDF four-day deal on Hasaka

The HTS-led regime in Damascus said a 'mutual understanding' was reached with the SDF on the future of Hasakah province. The most important provisions are as follows: ⁠

Implementation of the understanding will begin at 8 pm today (1700GMT), said Jolani's regime.

Jolani's regime noted SDF was granted 'four days for consultations' to develop 'a detailed plan for the practical integration of the areas.'

Syrian forces 'will not enter the city centers of Hasakah and Qamishli' and will remain 'on their outskirts' in case of agreement, according to the Jolani regime.

It said that 'Syrian military forces will not enter Kurdish villages,' with security limited to 'local forces from the area'

The two sides agreed to 'integrate SDF military and security forces into the Ministries of Defense and Interior,' with civil institutions also to be integrated.

The Syrian presidency said Mazloum Abdi, YPG/SDF head, will present a candidate from the group for the post of deputy defense minister and Hasakah governor.

The development comes after the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) affiliated with SDF said in a statement that armed factions operating under the umbrella of Syria’s HTS-led regime are carrying out attacks targeting the Kurdish population and its forces, which it said were “at the forefront of the fight against ISIL and contributed decisively to its defeat.”

The council pointed to what it described as the execution of female fighters from the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) after their capture, as well as the release of ISIL members, warning that such actions “reproduce terrorism and pose a direct threat to stability.”

The statement stressed that the city of Ain al-Arab, also known as Kobani, is facing a direct threat, describing any attack on the city as coinciding with attacks on Syria’s Jazira region in an exclusionary campaign aimed at undermining coexistence and preventing the emergence of a democratic and free Syria.

The United States stabbed in the back the Syrian Kurds earlier today after the US President's representative to Syria said that his country's cooperation in fight against ISIL had expired, calling on SDF to integrate into HTS-regime's forces.

MNA