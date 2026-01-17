S. Africa Navy chief hails Iran participation in naval drill

In a meeting with Captain Emad Nejad Moridi, head of Iran’s Naval Task Force 103 and top commander of Iranian forces in this exercise, on Friday, Lobese said the two countries have agreed to promote maritime ties.

He added that Iran’s Navy dispatched three combat warships to the exercise, which shows the improvement of defense ties and friendship between the two countries.

The Iranian and South African navies pursue a common goal to safeguard security in the oceans and high seas, he emphasized, Press TV reported.

The South African vice admiral expressed his country’s full readiness to support the Iranian flotillas as both navies shoulder a responsibility to promote peace and friendship.

Iran has reaffirmed its maritime capabilities and regional influence through its participation in the BRICS Plus joint naval drills, known as “Will for Peace 2026,” which kicked off on Saturday off the coast of South Africa.

The exercise, part of a broader strategic cooperation among BRICS countries and their partners, includes Iran alongside Russia, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Brazil, Egypt, and the UAE.

Meanwhile, speaking on the final day of the maneuver, Nejad Moridi said Iran’s Shahid Naqdi destroyer, the Makran helicopter carrier, and the Shahid Mahdavi frigate took part in the naval parade.

He added that the Iranian naval forces also met with other participating delegations.

He emphasized that the Iranian Navy and naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), along with the navies of the participating countries, conveyed a message that they are capable of guaranteeing security in international waters with the purpose of improving the global economy.

On the final day of the operational phase, the participating fleets — including Iran’s — joined a joint parade.

Mansour Shakibmehr, Iran’s ambassador to South Africa, also welcomed the strong presence of the Iranian naval flotilla in the exercise.

The countries taking part in the joint drills demonstrated their commitment to strengthening peace and ensuring security for maritime routes, he said.

The envoy added that Iran’s participation reflects the country’s naval power and its ability to maintain an authoritative presence across the world’s seas while conveying “the message of peace and friendship of the Iranian people and nation to people around the world.”

The drills, conducted with over 20 naval and aerial units from the participating countries, included live-fire exercises, focusing on semi-heavy weapons to test the operational readiness of the forces.

