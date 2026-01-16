Iran warns against threats, military intervention

Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gholamhossein Darzi, has sharply criticized the United States during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the foreign-backed riots in the country.

On Thursday, Darzi called it "shameful" that Washington has turned the UN into "a scene for theater" through unfounded allegations and attempts to exploit the peaceful protests in Iran.

"It is shameful that the United States regime transferred this esteemed body to a scene for theater," he said, as quoted by Press TV.

“This is in line with the United States regime in dismantling and disgracing the United Nations system,” he added.

The meeting, requested by the United States, addressed recent demonstrations in Iran sparked by severe economic hardships, including soaring inflation and currency collapse. The peaceful protests turned into riots following blatant interference by the US and Israel.

Foreign agents and armed groups damaged public property, including mosques and other infrastructure, resulting in casualties among both civilians and security personnel.

According to Iranian authorities, dozens of civilians and security forces have been martyred by the armed rioters. Iran's intelligence services have confirmed that these elements received intelligence, operational, logistical, and financial support from Washington and Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

In his speech, Iran’s UN envoy Darzi slammed the US for resorting to "lies, distortions of facts, and deliberate disinformation" to mask its "direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran towards violence."

He highlighted historical US actions against Iran, stating that the Iranian people fully understand the true nature of Washington's so-called "support"—from the 1953 coup to backing Saddam Hussein's war against Iran in the 1980s, and the 1988 downing of Iran Air Flight 655, which killed 290 civilians.

The Iranian envoy warned that any threats of force or military intervention under the pretext of protecting protesters would violate international law and the UN Charter, urging the Security Council to reject such actions before escalation occurs.

MNA