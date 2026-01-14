Saudi Arabia to not let its airspace be used against Iran

The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia has taken the lead in forming a front — including Qatar and Oman — aimed at persuading the White House not to carry out an attack on Iran.

The report states that Saudi Arabia is concerned about the impact of any escalation against Iran on its own economy and domestic policies.

Based on the Wall Street Journal report, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman have warned the White House that any attempt to overthrow Iran’s ruling system would destabilize oil markets and ultimately harm the U.S. economy.

The newspaper also reported that Saudi Arabia has reassured Tehran that it will not allow the United States to use Saudi airspace to launch an attack against Iran.

"Saudi officials have assured Tehran that they wouldn’t get involved in a potential conflict or allow the US to use their airspace for strikes, in an effort to distance themselves from and stave off US action," WSJ wrote, citing Saudi officials.

