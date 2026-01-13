Iran to target US military bases if attacked: Defense min.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, the defense minister pointed to the recent threats leveled by the White House officials against Iran, emphasizing that if the United States attacks Iran, its military bases will be targeted by the powerful Iranian armed forces.

All the US military bases and also army bases of other regional countries facilitating the US attack against Iranian soil will be legitimately targeted by the powerful Iranian armed forces, he stressed.

Iran’s armed forces are constantly promoting their combat power, he said, adding that Iran will not allow any country to threaten its soil under any circumstances.

If the enemy’s threats are put into practice, Iran will defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity with its utmost power and the country’s response will be painful for the enemies, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh underlined.

Regarding the degree of Iran’s defense preparedness, he emphasized that the country’s defense situation has been considerably improved as compared to the period of 12-day war.

