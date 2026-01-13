EC chairman hails massive turnout of people against rioters

In a message on Tuesday, he hailed the unity and amity of the noble nation of Islamic Iran in the National Solidarity Rally who showcased their disgust and abhorrence at rioters and terrorists backed by the United States and the criminal Israeli regime.

While appreciating this historic epic manifested as a result of the pure bloods of martyrs and vigilance of men and women of this territory, it is hoped that industrious government officials will make their utmost efforts to compensate the previous shortcomings in boosting the livelihood and economic situation of the noble people of the country, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani underlined.

