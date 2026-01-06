Iran, Brazil FMs discuss global issues, Venezuela situation

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral relations and international developments.

During the call, the foreign ministers of Iran and Brazil emphasized the need for close cooperation and coordination among developing countries in international forums in order to counter unilateralism and support international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Referring to the US military attack on Venezuela and the abduction of the president of that country and his wife, Araghchi described the action as a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of international law, and strongly condemned it.

He warned about the dangerous consequences of US bullying policies for the rule of law in international relations, stressing that such unilateral actions seriously undermine the foundations of an international order based on international law and normalize the use of force.

For his part, Brazil’s foreign minister endorsed the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing the abduction of the president of an independent country by the United States as a clear violation of the UN Charter. He also announced that Brazil would pursue the issue in meetings of the UN Security Council, the Organization of American States, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

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