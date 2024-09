He improved Paralympic record with 252kg in the weight class at the La Chapelle Arena in Paris, Tehran Times reported.

Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar on Mongolia claimed the silver with 248kg and bronze medal was won by Mexican Jose de Jesus Castillo with 222kg.

Another Iranian heavyweight powerlifter Ahmad Aminzadeh will participate in the men’s over 107kg afternoon.

With Gharibshahi's gold medal, Iran stands at the 17th place on the medal table of the Paralympics with 7 gold medals.

MNA