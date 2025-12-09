Iran’s missile advances major source of fear for Israel

Israel has grown increasingly fearful of Iran’s expanding missile capabilities in the aftermath of the recent 12-day conflict, according to regional media reports.

Citing Al Jazeera, Maariv newspaper—published in the occupied territories—reported that an informed source disclosed details from a closed-door Knesset session, during which the Israeli military representative warned lawmakers that Iran is rapidly producing ballistic missiles.

The report suggests that Iran’s advancing missile program has become a serious source of anxiety for Israel’s military and political officials, triggering heightened concern across the regime.

It further indicates that Iran’s capabilities now function as a deterrent, reducing the likelihood that Israel or other adversaries will risk pursuing new confrontations or aggressive actions against Tehran.

