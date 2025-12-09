  1. Politics
Dec 9, 2025, 8:01 AM

Iran’s missile advances major source of fear for Israel

Iran’s missile advances major source of fear for Israel

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Israeli military representatives have told parliament that Iran’s quickening pace of ballistic missile production now poses a significant strategic concern.

Israel has grown increasingly fearful of Iran’s expanding missile capabilities in the aftermath of the recent 12-day conflict, according to regional media reports.

Citing Al Jazeera, Maariv newspaper—published in the occupied territories—reported that an informed source disclosed details from a closed-door Knesset session, during which the Israeli military representative warned lawmakers that Iran is rapidly producing ballistic missiles.

The report suggests that Iran’s advancing missile program has become a serious source of anxiety for Israel’s military and political officials, triggering heightened concern across the regime.

It further indicates that Iran’s capabilities now function as a deterrent, reducing the likelihood that Israel or other adversaries will risk pursuing new confrontations or aggressive actions against Tehran.

MNA/6682669

News ID 239648

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News