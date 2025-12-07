  1. Politics
Dec 7, 2025, 4:14 PM

Iran condemns massacre of civilians in Sudan

Iran condemns massacre of civilians in Sudan

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the killing of dozens of unarmed civilians in Sudan.

Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the killing of civilians in the town of Kalogi in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, calling for immediate international action.

He expressed deep regret over the international community’s silence in the face of the dire humanitarian situation and the repeated slaughter of innocent people in Sudan.

Baghaei also urged the international community to deliver immediate humanitarian aids to the displaced Sudanese people and to take serious and effective steps to halt foreign interference in Sudan and prevent the transfer of weapons to Sudanese rebels who are the main factors of the continuation and escalation of the crisis in this African country.

Nearly 80 people –more than half of them children– have been killed in a series of drone strikes targeting a kindergarten, a hospital and rescue teams in southern Sudan, local officials said on Sunday, blaming the attacks on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

