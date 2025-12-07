Egypt warns Israel against unilateral reopening of Rafah

Informed sources have reported that Egypt has issued a warning to the Israeli regime regarding the Rafah crossing.

Egypt has warned Israel—through various channels and direct meetings, including a meeting held in Cairo over the past 48 hours—that it opposes any unilateral reopening of the Rafah crossing.

According to the reports, Egypt wants Rafah to be reopened in a two-way manner so that Palestinians can both leave the Gaza Strip and enter it.

This comes as the Israeli regime intends to reopen the crossing solely to allow Palestinians to leave Gaza toward Egypt, without the possibility of returning.

Egyptian officials have stressed that they oppose any plan by Tel Aviv aimed at implementing a project to forcibly relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also said yesterday that the Rafah crossing will never be turned into a gateway for expelling Palestinians from Gaza and will remain solely a route for delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of the enclave.

He also stated at the Doha meeting that the Israeli regime is violating the ceasefire on a daily basis and that international forces must be deployed in the Gaza Strip to monitor the situation.

MNA/6680273