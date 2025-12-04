Strait of Hormuz remains world’s most strategic zone

According to Mehr News Agency, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said during a ceremony in Hormozgan Province that preserving revolutionary values across generations remains a central objective of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He emphasized that the IRGC maintains the closest connection with the public, describing its service-oriented activities as a form of worship carried out continuously and around the clock.

Fadavi highlighted Hormozgan’s strategic importance due to its geographic position on the Strait of Hormuz, calling it one of the most critical regions in Iran. The province, he said, plays a critical operational and support role in IRGC missions on land, sea, and air.

He added that the IRGC is increasingly active in civilian development programs, including water supply, agricultural projects, construction, watershed management, and the restoration of traditional qanat systems. According to Fadavi, these initiatives have accelerated in recent years.

Fadavi noted that the IRGC in Hormozgan plays both operational and support roles across naval, ground, and air missions. These units, he added, are directly engaged in public service and mission execution across the province.

He highlighted the supreme strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it the most important geographic zone in the world. More than 20 million barrels of oil pass through this waterway each day, he said, adding that the global need for energy from the Persian Gulf continues to grow and will increase even further in the coming years.

Fadavi stated that Iran and Qatar, respectively, hold the world’s second and third largest natural gas reserves, and that no country can diminish the role or importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

He emphasized that the IRGC secures this vital corridor through its air, land, and naval forces.

Fadavi also warned of ongoing efforts by Iran’s adversaries to create insecurity in the region. He declared that if the United States attempts to threaten Iran’s security, the IRGC will confront it “with full force.”

He added that Iran has consistently worked to maintain security in the Persian Gulf, and that the region’s resources continue to serve as an important source of prosperity for the Iranian nation.

