Ashrafiyat Sahnaya is a city in southern Syria, administratively part of the Rif Dimashq Governorate, located southwest of Damascus. Nearby localities include Darayya to the north, Sahnaya to the south, and al-Sabinah to the east.

An armed group known as the Mountain Battalion (Jabal) group has emerged in Suweyda in southern Syria announcing in a statement that, "The Damascus government is an fraud and deceitful. It seeks to create sectarian conflict. We warn the Damascus government to prevent the attack of Takfiris and their terrorists on the Ashrafiyat Sahnaya region. If the Damascus government fails to do that, then it must bear full responsibility for whatever happens."

Meanwhile, local media have reported a widespread presence of the HTS-led regime's forces in the outskirts of Ashrafiyat Sahnaya to suppress and slaughter the residents of that area.

A source affiliated with the HTS-led regime reported the start of widespread movements in that area targeting what it called outlaw groups.

A security source in Damascus also reported the killing of 16 HTSA forces in Ashrafiyat Sahnaya, adding "The clashes are still ongoing and our forces are advancing and have taken control of some areas inside this area."

In the meantime, Israeli media outlets, citing sources in the occupied Golan, claimed that Israeli troops were moving towards Syrian territory.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and War Minister Katz made a meddling statement in defense of the Druze community, announcing, "The Israeli army carried out a warning operation and attacked a group of extremists who were preparing to attack the Druze in Sahnaya."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch has also said that "Israel supports the Druze and will not allow anyone to harm them."

Energy Minister Eli Cohen also defended the Druze, saying that, "We will not stay silent against any action against the Druze."

