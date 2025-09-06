  1. Politics
Iran slams Japan-Australia statement on its nuclear program

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s embassy in Tokyo criticized the joint Japan-Australia statement on Tehran’s nuclear issue as biased and unacceptable.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tokyo criticized a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Japan and Australia, describing it as “biased, inappropriate, and unacceptable.”

The embassy said it was regrettable that Japan co-signed such a statement with Australia — a country that, only days ago, downgraded its diplomatic ties with Iran without any reasonable justification and now “hypocritically calls on Iran to return to diplomacy.”

It stressed that it was Israel and the United States who undermined diplomacy by launching unlawful attacks against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities. “They should be condemned and held accountable for the current situation, not Iran,” the statement read.

