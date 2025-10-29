New Japanese FM stresses developing Tehran-Tokyo ties

Toshimitsu Motegi expressed his gratitude for the congratulatory message sent by Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on his appointment, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue between the two countries.

In a message posted on his X account, Motegi acknowledged the longstanding and friendly relations between Japan and Iran, stating that multilayered and productive discussions between the two nations have always been ongoing.

He added that he looks forward to close conversations with Araghchi, describing him as one of Iran’s prominent statesmen with deep understanding of Japan.

Motegi expressed his commitment to further strengthening the historic and friendly ties between the two countries, built by their predecessors. He also highlighted the importance of Iran’s constructive role in maintaining stability and peace in West Asia, noting that Japan intends to continue its diplomatic efforts for regional peace and security.

MNA/