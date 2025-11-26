Japan ready to cooperate with Iran’s Khuzestan on environment

He commented in a meeting with Acting Mayor of Ahvaz on Tuesday, emphasizing that his country is willing to cooperate with this province in the field of environmental issues, especially air pollution, water sources’ management.

The Japanese diplomat acknowledged the environmental challenges and waste management issues faced by Ahvaz, suggesting that Japan’s experience in these areas could provide valuable solutions for local authorities.

The envoy pointed to his discussions with the governor of Khuzestan province regarding sister city relationships between Khuzestan and Japan, highlighting their historical connection along the Silk Road.

Iran is of great importance in terms of energy and oil resources, the ambassador highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Japanese envoy expressed hope for fruitful negotiations between Iran and the US, stressing that Japanese companies would be inclined to invest in Iran once sanctions are lifted.

