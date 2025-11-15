  1. Iran
Armed Forces always prepared to respond to threats

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs said that the country maintains ongoing plans to enhance the capabilities of its armed forces in line with potential threats.

Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari emphasized that the military continuously develops programs to strengthen defense readiness.

He highlighted that lessons learned from the Iran-Iraq war have informed the armed forces’ current strategies, ensuring better preparation for any possible threat.

Regarding military exercises, Sayyari noted that drills are conducted according to a predetermined schedule, with joint and combined exercises planned to further boost operational readiness.

