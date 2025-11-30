Upgraded "Jamaran" destroyer heads to a major naval drill

He made the remarks on Sunday in a televised interview regarding the unveiling of the “Kordestan” Floating Base, stating this floating base was designed based on the fruitful experiences of the "86th Naval Fleet" which has the ability of long-term deploying in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans.

With its new capabilities, equipped with the most modern naval technology, “Jamaran” destroyer is now heading to a major naval exercise, Irani emphasized.

He pointed to the salient specifications of the floating base, adding that “Kordestan” Floating Naval Base has extensive logistics’ capabilities and can operate independently.

In addition to offering logistics services to the Iranian warships, the floating base can also support commercial ships on the shipping routes.

The “Kordestan” Floating Base is also equipped with an active hospital, repair and maintenance services department, Reaar Admiral Iranian continued.

The aforementioned capabilities allow the vessel to remain in the ocean for long periods of time and also to assist fishing vessels or ships in distress, if needed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the navy chief commander pointed to homegrown “Jamaran” destroyer, which is the first Iranian-made destroyer in the "Wave Class", emphasizing, “After about 16 years of incessant operation, the destroyer is now present in the ocean and is heading to an international naval drill to participate in a major exercise.

The ”Jamaran” destroyer will escort the passing ships along its route and will also dock in some countries with the aim of conveying the message of peace, friendship, Irani added.

