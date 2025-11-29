Iran must increase naval strength to develop ocean economy

He made the remarks in the unveiling ceremony of adding “Sahand” destroyer and “Kordestan” floating naval base on Saturday, emphasizing, “Today, Iran’s shipping lines and oil tankers are present in the Gulf of Aden which are protected in the best form possible and this issue is a sign of existence of a powerful and strong navy force in the Islamic Iran.

Turning to the significance of sea in the country’s national power, he stated that Iran has the possibility of connecting to the high seas through the Persian Gulf.

To develop sea-based (ocean) economy, the country must increase its naval strength, Sayyari emphasized, adding that the naval strength will cause formation of sea-based economy as well as the sustainable development.

To materialize objectives of the sea-based economy, sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei should be taken into serious consideration, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stressed the significance of enjoying vessels and destroyers equipped with the world’s most modern technologies, noting, “Today, any country that wants to operate at sea must have the ability to defend itself against the surface- and subsurface attacks, so, enjoying world’s up-to-date and most modern technologies is essential.”

