Pakistan says not to take part in any efforts to disarm Hamas

Pakistan in a statement has said that while it is ready to contribute to a possible international stabilization force in Gaza, it is “not ready” to disarm Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas, according to TRT.

“If the purpose of deploying an international stabilization force in Palestine is to disarm Hamas, then we are not ready for that; that's not our job," Ishaq Dar, the deputy premier and foreign minister, told reporters in Islamabad.

He said if the force’s objective is peacekeeping, then Islamabad is “definitely” ready to contribute to it.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement announced that the Palestinian people have suffered "one of the most devastating tragedies of our time"; and Palestinian people have been deprived of their right to self-determination, their land confiscated, and their peace destroyed.

The Pakistani official called for a complete end to the Israeli occupation in all occupied territories, including Gaza, and emphasized that Tel Aviv must be held accountable for war crimes and genocide against Palestinians, in accordance with international law.

MA/PR