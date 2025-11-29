Ukraine claims it struck Russia's refinery in south

Ukraine's military claimed it struck one of southern Russia's largest oil refineries overnight on Nov. 29, Kyiv Independent website cited a Russian Telegram media channels as reported on Saturday.

Photos and videos posted to social media by local resident purport to show a large fire emanating from the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

The Kyiv Independent said could not immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused.

The Afipsky Oil Refinery has been a regular target of Ukrainian attacks, given its proximity to front line regions. The refinery was previously struck on Sept. 26, and twice in August.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the Afipsky refinery, located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the front line, serves as a key logistics hub for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene supplies to Russian forces.

It accounts for 2.1% of Russia's oil refining output, processing about 6.25 million tons of oil each year.

