News on flights over Iraq part of psychological warfare

Mehr follow-up through sources with the knowledge of the enemy’s psychological operations regarding the claim of an “airstrike” in the skies of Iraq that allegedly occurred last night show that the incident in the skies of Iraq was not an operation rather it was a psycho-media scenario aimed at creating fear of war, targeting the Iranian public opinion. The follow-up showed that there were no unusual movements in the skies of the region last night.

Investigations show that no credible regional or international source has confirmed the occurrence of a new air operation, and the Iraqi army and regional security sources have not provided any official reports. These claims have been published solely on a few Hebrew-language channels and some anonymous sources that have a record of publishing fake news, with the prime goal of creating a false feeling of an imminent threat and disrupting the psychological peace of the society.

The enemy’s media coverage included the publication of news from Hebrew-language sources that themselves have somehow insinuated that this news was presented by Iranian sources in order to create a duality between the people and the domestic media. Also, some internal sources have republished the same claim without verifying the accuracy of the news, stating that the enemy's psychological operation has been completed.

The main goals of this psychological operation are as follows:

1. Creating a false sense of war and inducing an external threat;

2. Psychological destabilization in sensitive economic conditions;

3. Discrediting domestic media by attributing the publication of false news to domestic sources.

Mehr follow-ups show that the republishing of this news without verification by some invalid channels has provided an opportunity to the enemy.

