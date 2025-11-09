Iraqi security forces begin special voting in parl. elections

Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported from Baghdad that members of Iraq's security forces began arriving at electronic voting centers early Sunday as part of the special voting process for the 2025 Iraqi parliamentary elections. The vote includes personnel from the military and security forces, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Kurdish Peshmerga.

The Independent High Electoral Commission announced that 1,313,980 voters are eligible to participate in this voting phase.

According to local Iraqi media yesterday, campaigning ended on Saturday morning and the country entered an electoral silence with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) warning that any violations could result in fines or disqualification.

More than 21 million Iraqis have renewed their biometric cards to vote, according to the IHEC. A total of 31 alliances, 38 parties, and 23 independent candidates are contesting 329 parliamentary seats, including nine reserved for minorities.

Special voting has been set for November 9, followed by the general election on November 11. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has directed security forces to ensure a smooth and accessible voting process across the country.

MNA