Iran takes part in high-level IMO Assembly in London

The 34th session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly opened in London with the participation of a high-level delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran, headed by Saeed Rasouli, Managing Director of the Ports and Maritime Organization.

In his opening remarks, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez highlighted the Assembly’s agenda, which includes discussions on the organization’s objectives, mission, and strategic vision, as well as the adoption of several resolutions in key operational areas.

Dominguez praised the work of the Maritime Safety Committee and the Marine Environment Protection Committee over the past two years, noting their significant contributions to enhancing maritime safety and reducing marine pollution.

He reaffirmed IMO’s commitment to supporting all member states in meeting organizational goals and emphasized the need for strengthened technical cooperation—particularly in advancing efforts to decarbonize marine fuels.

