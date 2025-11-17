  1. Politics
Nov 17, 2025, 10:49 AM

Iran, Pakistan diplomats mull over strengthening ties

Iran, Pakistan diplomats mull over strengthening ties

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) –Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is in Islamabad for the 13th round of bilateral political consultations, met on Monday with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

According to Mehr News Agency, Takht-Ravanchi visited Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Acting Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that both sides discussed preparations for the political consultations, reviewed key regional developments, multilateral issues, and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Takht-Ravanchi’s visit comes days after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held separate phone conversations with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, expressing concern over rising tensions between Islamabad and Kabul and declaring Tehran’s readiness to help ease the situation.

The 12th round of Iran-Pakistan political consultations was held in Tehran in August 2023, during the visit of Pakistan’s then acting foreign secretary.

MNA/IRN85998734

News ID 238866
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News