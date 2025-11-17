Iran, Pakistan diplomats mull over strengthening ties

According to Mehr News Agency, Takht-Ravanchi visited Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Acting Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that both sides discussed preparations for the political consultations, reviewed key regional developments, multilateral issues, and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Takht-Ravanchi’s visit comes days after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held separate phone conversations with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, expressing concern over rising tensions between Islamabad and Kabul and declaring Tehran’s readiness to help ease the situation.

The 12th round of Iran-Pakistan political consultations was held in Tehran in August 2023, during the visit of Pakistan’s then acting foreign secretary.

