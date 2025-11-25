Israel-UAE secret cooperation disclosed

According to a report by the Israeli regime’s I24 network, a delegation from the Israeli transport ministry secretly visited Abu Dhabi in recent days. The trip was part of ongoing coordination on a project to establish a high-speed railway connecting Persian Gulf Arab states with the Israeli-occupied territories.

The report states that the project aims to enable the transfer of commercial goods from Indian ports to the UAE by sea, and then overland through Saudi Arabia and Jordan to Haifa and onward to Europe. Despite the Gaza war, the initiative reportedly continued behind closed doors.

In addition to cargo transport, the plan includes laying communication cables and energy transmission lines along the same corridor.

