New bill could expand Israeli control in West Bank

The Israeli regime’s foreign affairs and security committee has approved a draft bill allowing Israelis to directly buy real estate in the West Bank, according to a report by Zionist media.

If passed, the legislation would pave the way for new settlement activity and further entrench Israeli control over the territory. The bill must go through three parliamentary readings and secure a majority before becoming law.

The draft seeks to alter a long-standing regulation dating back to 1953, which bars non-Jordanian, non-Palestinian, and generally non-Arab individuals from purchasing property in the West Bank.

The chair of the committee acknowledged that the bill would effectively expand Israel’s leverage over the territory, opening the door to greater Israeli presence in the area.

MNA/6668525