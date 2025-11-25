  1. Politics
Trump to visit China in April, Xi to pay return visit to US

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has said that during his phone call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, he accepted his invitation to visit China in April 2026 and invited him to pay a state visit to the US later in the year.

He stated that "significant progress" has been made concerning the implementation of bilateral agreements. "Now we can set our sights on the big picture," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "To that end, President Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, which I accepted, and I reciprocated where he will be my guest for a State Visit in the U.S. later in the year."

"We agreed that it is important that we communicate often, which I look forward to doing," he noted, TASS reported.

"Our relationship with China is extremely strong!" Trump emphasized, adding that his meeting with the Chinese leader in South Korea’s Busan on October was "highly successful."

