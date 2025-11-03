Putin, Xi tough, smart leaders, not to be toyed with: Trump

In his first interview with CBS News since settling a lawsuit with the network’s parent company earlier this year, Trump appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday night and offered candid views on global leadership and diplomacy.

When asked which of the two was more difficult to deal with, Trump drew no distinction. “Both tough. Both smart. They’re both very strong leaders. These are people not to be toyed with," he said. “They’re serious people, not the type to walk in talking about how nice the weather is."

During the interview, Trump also revisited the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, claiming it would never have occurred under his leadership. “That was a war that would’ve never happened if I was president," he said, adding that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had himself acknowledged this. “I inherited a country where Putin thinks he’s winning. Joe Biden was the president when it happened."

RHM/