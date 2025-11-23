Iran becomes gateway for transiting goods btw China, Europe

In an agreement inked between six countries to develop rail transit through the southern China-Europe corridor, Islamic Republic of Iran was introduced as the golden gateway for the transit of 60 million tons of goods from China to Europe via rail.

The representatives of six countries - including Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey - signed an agreement in Istanbul to develop rail transit of cargo along the southern branch of the important China-Europe corridor.

Under the agreement, Iran named as the golden gateway for passing container trains from China to the destination of Europe.

In this six-party agreement, the countries along the corridor vowed to pave suitable ways for a significant increase in the passage of container trains through the southern branch of the corridor, which passes through Iranian territory, by determining the equal and competitive tariffs, accelerating train travel times, reducing customs costs, and providing the necessary infrastructure.

According to the available information, about 60 million tons of various types of products were transported between China and Europe last year (2024).

With the implementation of these agreements, it is expected that a significant portion of this rail transit volume will take place through the Iranian territory, bringing significant trade and economic benefits to the country.

MA/6665132