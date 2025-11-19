Iran, China stress expanding coop. in housing sector

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh in her meeting with Chinese Minister of Housing and Urban-Rual Development Ni Hong on the sidelines of the 2nd Forum of China-Europe Railway Connectivity in China emphasized the development of a joint roadmap and action plan in the areas of housing and urban development.

Emphasizing the need to create new areas of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of housing and construction, Iran’s roads minister considered it necessary to hold continuous bilateral meetings to develop relations and advance joint projects.

Considering that China is one of the advanced countries in transportation and housing construction sectors, Sadegh stated that Iran is fully prepared to transfer China's know-how and experiences in construction, urban development, and building retrofitting fields.

During the meeting, the country’s roads minister also emphasized the exchange of knowledge about successful Chinese models in integrating transportation with urban development (Transit-Oriented Development) as well as the development of a joint roadmap.

The two sides also emphasized the exchange of experiences and technical know-how that China possesses in the field of climate-friendly construction, energy consumption management in buildings, and technologies related to smart homes and sustainable development.

MA/6661254