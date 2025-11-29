Two important railway projects to be completed by yearend

Speaking on an inspection visit to motorway in the north of Karaj, the capital of Alborze Province next to the capital Tehran on Saturday, Farzaneh Sadegh said, "The Mianeh-Ardabil railway project with its stations and Chabahar-Zahedan, which we have been waiting for years, will be completed by the end of the year."

Mianeh is in East Azerbaijan province, in northwest Iran and Ardabil is a province and a provincial capital in northern Iran on the border with Azerbaijan Republic. Chabahar is a port city on the Sea of Oman and Zahedan is the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran. The two railway link different parts of the country and are part of the International North–South Transport Corridor which crosses Iran.

As regards the Tehran-North Freeway, the minister said that, "After the recent inauguration of yet another section of this highway, the implementation of the next section will also begin soon."

