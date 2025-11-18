SCO members declare opposition to West’s anti-Iran policies

According to Mehr News Agency, First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref and other senior officials participating in the 24th SCO Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) Summit in Moscow signed a joint statement on Tuesday, according to local Iranian media accompanying Iranian delegation in Moscow on Tuesday.

In the statement, the leaders of the participating delegations emphasized that the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization oppose unilateral coercive measures, including economic actions that contradict the Charter of the United Nations and other international law norms.

They added that such unilateral measures impede international cooperation and hinder the achievement of the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

Additionally, the officials highlighted the importance of maintaining the spirit of cooperation and inclusiveness that had created the consensus for adopting UN Security Council Resolution 2231, noting that, according to paragraph 8 of the resolution, its provisions are no longer in effect.

Resolution 2231 endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—the Iran nuclear deal—and set out the international legal framework for lifting nuclear-related sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

The resolution expired on October 18, with Iran saying that all restrictions and mechanisms tied to its nuclear program are now terminated. Tehran insists that the issue of its nuclear program should be removed from the Security Council’s agenda, and it rejects any attempts, particularly from European states, to revive sanctions as “illegal and void.”

The SCO summit began on November 17, with Aref and other officials being welcomed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

